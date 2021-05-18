Insider Buying: Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD) Director Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD) Director Norman Tremblay purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,434,494 shares in the company, valued at C$1,032,553.86.

Shares of UGD traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 311,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,260. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.34. Unigold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.18 and a twelve month high of C$0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$24.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88.

Separately, Beacon Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Unigold in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Neita property covering an area of 22,616 hectares in the Dominican Republic.

