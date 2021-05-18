Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Valentino Dimanno Sells 9,247 Shares

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Valentino Dimanno sold 9,247 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.37, for a total value of C$502,792.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,201 shares in the company, valued at C$1,479,016.29.

TSE STN traded down C$0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$53.98. 31,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,073. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$37.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.00 billion and a PE ratio of 33.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.53.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$861.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$876.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.6399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. ATB Capital lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price target on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.90.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

