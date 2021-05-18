Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned 0.11% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHK. FAI Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 260.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 755.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHK opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.31. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $41.98.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.