Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRDM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,865,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,555,000 after purchasing an additional 694,830 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,691,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,017,000 after acquiring an additional 578,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,666,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,999,000 after acquiring an additional 554,576 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,870,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,549,000 after purchasing an additional 240,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $45,579,000. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BWS Financial cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.39. 45,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,498. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average of $39.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 62,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $3,000,043.84. Also, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 8,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $381,643.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,594,833.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 388,114 shares of company stock worth $17,993,835. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

