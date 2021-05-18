Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 147 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Altium Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,723 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SEA by 94.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in SEA in the first quarter worth $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in SEA in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth $31,848,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SE. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Shares of SE stock traded up $4.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.91. 235,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,155,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.11 billion, a PE ratio of -74.44 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $65.43 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.78.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

