Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

TATYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Investec raised shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised Tate & Lyle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TATYY remained flat at $$45.15 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.88. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $46.22.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

