Analysts Set Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Target Price at $52.80

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,656,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBU. Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 337,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,539 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 33,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 13.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,806,000 after buying an additional 30,870 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,053,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,116,000 after acquiring an additional 69,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

BBU traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.65. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $49.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 30.65%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

