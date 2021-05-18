National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Receives $35.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIZZ shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 100.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 17,828 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in National Beverage by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Beverage by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,046 shares in the last quarter. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Beverage stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,097. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.41. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $98.21. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.39.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Beverage will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

