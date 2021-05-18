WeTrust Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $38.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WeTrust has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One WeTrust coin can now be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00091491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00022400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $621.91 or 0.01431342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,871.45 or 0.11211726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00118029 BTC.

WeTrust Coin Profile

WeTrust is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

