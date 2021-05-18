Commerce Bank Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service stock opened at $216.29 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.06 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $187.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.