Commerce Bank Purchases 10,246 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $18,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in General Mills by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $2,411,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average of $59.30. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.