iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock opened at $417.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $413.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.39. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $292.92 and a 1-year high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.