Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

RZLT traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,064. Rezolute has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Rezolute from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

