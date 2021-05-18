Analysts Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target at $111.75

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

CBOE stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,957. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

