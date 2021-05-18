Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,358 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.10% of PPG Industries worth $34,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $646,570,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,210,910,000 after buying an additional 1,216,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,378,000 after buying an additional 671,287 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,792,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 243,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,119,000 after buying an additional 172,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPG. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $179.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.59. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.95 and a 12 month high of $181.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

