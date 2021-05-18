Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $550.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.72. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

