Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

SVRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Savara in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Savara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.00.

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a current ratio of 12.61. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Savara will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Savara news, insider Badrul A. Chowdhury sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $312,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Pauls acquired 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,938.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,522.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 162,958 shares of company stock worth $269,692 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Savara in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Savara by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Savara by 135.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Savara by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

