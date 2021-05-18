Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of FRLN stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $8.60. 41,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,300. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Freeline Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.