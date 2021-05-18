Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.58). Alaska Air Group posted earnings per share of ($3.54) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($1.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $8.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alaska Air Group.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALK. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.54.

In related news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $59,840.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,244.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,187 shares of company stock worth $7,578,858. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $481,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 219,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $71.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.81.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.