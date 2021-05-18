Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd Has $1.05 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,945,000 after buying an additional 1,403,526 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,691 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $337,085,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.06.

NYSE:NET opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.94 and a beta of -0.02.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $3,939,875.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $1,738,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,362.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 960,686 shares of company stock worth $73,012,601. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

