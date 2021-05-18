Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Increased by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 18.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $1,054,698,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1,372.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,574,000 after acquiring an additional 935,865 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 11,841.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,301,000 after acquiring an additional 449,149 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after acquiring an additional 276,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 296,585 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,503,000 after purchasing an additional 192,533 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.23.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $274.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.12, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $183.04 and a one year high of $321.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.