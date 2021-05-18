LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Grows Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 135.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,334 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.18% of Guardant Health worth $27,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,187,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at about $5,829,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,408,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health stock opened at $112.65 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.71.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

GH has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total transaction of $656,271.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,158.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 72,861 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $11,263,581.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,405,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,870,109.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

