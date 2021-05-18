LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Purchases New Shares in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,853,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AI. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $2,248,670,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $1,500,317,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,519,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $138,750,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,063,000.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 670,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,927,128.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $11,558,300.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,522,182 shares of company stock valued at $530,689,336.

NYSE AI opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.00. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AI. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

