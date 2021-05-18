Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Gap Down to $29.46

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.46, but opened at $28.86. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 2,212 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $33.36.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $13,491,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARS. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $13,326,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

