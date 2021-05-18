ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $76.00. The stock had previously closed at $75.80, but opened at $73.65. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. ONE Gas shares last traded at $73.65, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OGS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 4,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 66.10%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

