Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 221,982 shares.The stock last traded at $41.78 and had previously closed at $42.04.

PRLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prelude Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.20.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $772,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $408,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,686 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 920.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after acquiring an additional 574,683 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 124.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after buying an additional 186,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 24.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 642,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,860,000 after buying an additional 126,950 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,229,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,907,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

