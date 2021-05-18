PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Gap Down to $48.52

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.52, but opened at $47.38. PLBY Group shares last traded at $48.46, with a volume of 2,259 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLBY. Craig Hallum upped their price target on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.98.
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
