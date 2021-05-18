Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) shot up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.84 and last traded at $26.84. 5,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,954,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Funko from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.59.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23.
In other news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $1,150,057. 14.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth about $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Funko by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Funko by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Funko by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.
About Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
