Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) shot up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.84 and last traded at $26.84. 5,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,954,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Funko from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $1,150,057. 14.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth about $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Funko by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Funko by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Funko by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

