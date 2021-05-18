MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 22,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 739,059 shares.The stock last traded at $20.68 and had previously closed at $20.86.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAG. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC started coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.64.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.52 and a beta of 1.19.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the first quarter worth $75,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.
MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
