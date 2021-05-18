MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 22,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 739,059 shares.The stock last traded at $20.68 and had previously closed at $20.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAG. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC started coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.52 and a beta of 1.19.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the first quarter worth $75,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

