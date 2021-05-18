Capital Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,909 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.8% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 231,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 45,389 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,139. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $46.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.