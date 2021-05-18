Capital Wealth Management LLC Purchases 598 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.85. 148,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average of $98.13. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

