Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,030 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,030 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $9,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

IPG traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.97. 83,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,039,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.05. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 733,733 shares of company stock valued at $20,198,558. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

