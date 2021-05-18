Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 208.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,584 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned 1.14% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNMA. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,383,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17,909.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 23,462 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 135,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period.

NASDAQ GNMA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $50.14. 25,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,275. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.66. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $51.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

