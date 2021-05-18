Investment Partners LTD. Makes New $311,000 Investment in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUA. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,816. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

