Investment Partners LTD. Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Investment Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 42,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 31,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWO traded up $3.46 on Tuesday, hitting $291.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,031. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $187.81 and a 1 year high of $339.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.86.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.