Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $37.04

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.04, but opened at $35.60. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $36.65, with a volume of 19,953 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kingsoft Cloud has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.18.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. The business’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 399,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after acquiring an additional 58,795 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,478,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,657,000. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

