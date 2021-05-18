Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $37.04

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.04, but opened at $35.60. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $36.65, with a volume of 19,953 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kingsoft Cloud has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.18.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 399,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after acquiring an additional 58,795 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,478,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,657,000. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
