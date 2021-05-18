Adviser Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Adviser Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 895,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,376 shares during the quarter. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Adviser Investments LLC owned about 2.12% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Investors Network purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,643,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,663,000 after acquiring an additional 540,260 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 577,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 372,517 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,893,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 326.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 347,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 265,855 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.