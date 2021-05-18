Adviser Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Adviser Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,541 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,392,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,395,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,834,000 after buying an additional 1,484,128 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,040,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,786,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,919,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $55.43 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $56.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.63.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

