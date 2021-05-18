Adviser Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,349 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,920,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,239,000 after buying an additional 1,182,659 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,354 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.58 and a 200-day moving average of $116.62. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.35 and a 52-week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

