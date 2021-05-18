Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Invests $312,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $115.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

