Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Strategic Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 265,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $25,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $100.65 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $68.95 and a twelve month high of $102.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.58.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

