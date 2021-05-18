H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target Increased to C$17.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HRUFF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.79. 227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,158. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $13.14.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

