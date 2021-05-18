Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Market Capitalization Hits $8.76 Million

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $8.76 million and approximately $411,873.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00090715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00022361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $617.62 or 0.01415072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,880.04 or 0.11181057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00117282 BTC.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

