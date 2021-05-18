Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,595. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $250.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.53 and a 200-day moving average of $232.48. The firm has a market cap of $178.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $155.61 and a twelve month high of $261.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

