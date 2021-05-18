$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.33. Prosperity Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of PB stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $75.36. 550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,517. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.04%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,308.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,441,000 after buying an additional 1,358,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $57,826,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 34.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,372,000 after buying an additional 491,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,407,000 after buying an additional 484,123 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $16,552,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.