Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Price Target Lowered to C$4.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of TOTZF stock remained flat at $$3.20 on Tuesday. Total Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

