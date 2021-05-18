Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Price Target Lowered to C$4.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of TOTZF stock remained flat at $$3.20 on Tuesday. Total Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

