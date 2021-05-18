Float Protocol (BANK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.70 Million

Float Protocol (CURRENCY:BANK) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One Float Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $409.51 or 0.00938270 BTC on major exchanges. Float Protocol has a total market cap of $30.77 million and $1.70 million worth of Float Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Float Protocol has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00089327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00405557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.46 or 0.00227877 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $583.32 or 0.01336484 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00045320 BTC.

About Float Protocol

Float Protocol’s total supply is 81,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,149 coins. Float Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FloatProtocol

