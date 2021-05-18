Cadence Bank NA Has $611,000 Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 2.5% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at about $896,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.5% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $80.61 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSN. Stephens lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.43.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

