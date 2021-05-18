Cadence Bank NA Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.74.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $223.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

