Brokerages Set ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) PT at $10.38

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

ECN Capital stock remained flat at $$6.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $7.13.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

